Cassopolis High School to host college fair Oct. 27

CASSOPOLIS — A local school is inviting all area students to come to take the next step toward a college education.

For the first time, Cassopolis High School is set to host a college fair featuring about 25 colleges and universities from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 throughout the school. All area students are invited.

Cassopolis guidance counselor Chriss Foster, who had been in education for 26 years, said this event is a great opportunity for students, even those with limited financial resources, to get to learn more about different schools and programs they offer.

“A college fair can bring excitement to upperclassmen when they see how many opportunities are available for them,” said Foster, adding the event can be a great tool for underclassmen as well. “As they speak to each of the [schools], they can also find out about different grant opportunities that are available at the local level with each individual college. In addition, we will have a representative from the Department of Treasury to answer any other financial aid questions.”

For Foster, getting students active and interested in higher education is fulfilling.

“The greatest joy in my career is to see students succeed and realize their dreams,” Foster said. “I want all students to know that there are so many opportunities available for them.”

Colleges, universities and other schools committed to attend the event include Adrian College, Air Force Academy, Bethel University, Central Michigan University, Douglas J Aveda Institute, Ferris State University, Glen Oaks Community College, Hope College, Indiana Institute of Technology, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Lincoln College, Lake Michigan College, Manchester University, Marine Corps University, Michigan State University, Northern Michigan University, Olivet College, Purdue University, Saginaw Valley State University, Southwestern Michigan College, Taylor University and Western Michigan University.

Tables for each institution will be set up in the hallways of the high school.

“We feel this will provide more privacy and better sound proofing rather than meeting in one location as in a gym,” Foster said. “My hope is to have over 100 students in attendance, but if we have more, I would be delighted.”