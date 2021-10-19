Roundup: Bucks, Bobcats pick up victories

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan and Brandywine were both winners in volleyball action Monday night.

The Bucks defeated visiting New Buffalo 3-1 in a BCS Athletic Conference non-divisional match, while the Bobcats swept River Valley and White Pigeon in a tri-match, beating both 2-0.

Buchanan Volleyball

The Bucks improved to 25-6 with their win over the Bison.

Buchanan defeated New Buffalo 25-18, 25-9, 20-25 and 25-17.

Senior Lauren Strefling led the Bucks with 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Hailey Jonatzke added eight digs, while Alyvia Hickok finished with 42 assists and two aces.

The Bucks wrap up BCS Red Division regular-season play Wednesday at Berrien Springs. Buchanan will then attempt to win the league championship at the Red Division tournament at Bridgman Saturday.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats defeated visiting River Valley 25-21 and 25-11 before knocking off White Pigeon 25-18 and 25-23 to improve to 24-14-4, heading into Wednesday’s key BCS Red Division match against visiting Bridgman.

Kadence Brumitt led Brandywine with 17 kills, while she also had 13 digs, two blocks and three aces. Haley Scott finished the night with seven kills and five aces, while Ellie Knapp contributed 11 digs, 12 assists and two aces.

The Bobcats also got a team-high 16 digs from Olivia Laurita. Elizabeth Stockdale finished with 11 digs and 13 assists. Clara DePriest also had 11 assists.