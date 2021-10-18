Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 19

Published 11:15 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Staff Report

SOCCER

Division 3 District Semifinals

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

South Haven 0, Dowagiac 0

 

Second Half

D – Allex Hernandez

D – Isaac Saavedra

D – Chris Mosier (Saavedra assist)

 

Shots on Goal

South Haven 7

Dowagiac 15

 

Saves

South Haven 10

Dowagiac 5 (Alejandro Martinez)

 

Corner Kicks

South Haven 6

Dowagiac 11

Varsity record: Dowagiac 14-4, 8-12-1

 

WATERVLIET 8, BUCHANAN 0

At Watervliet

Watervliet Goals

Unavailable

 

Shots on Goal

Buchanan 5

Watervliet 23

 

Saves

Buchanan 15 (Mason Frontczak)

Varsity records: Buchanan 6-12-1, 18-2

 

VOLLEYBALL

WATERVLIET 2, DOWAGIAC 1

At Dowagiac

Match Score

Watervliet d. Dowagiac 25-19, 19-25, 15-11

 

DOWAGIAC 2, LAKESHORE 1

At Dowagiac

Match Score

Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

 

Individual Results

Kills

Megan Davis 20, Riley Stack 12, Caleigh Wimberley 11, Alanah Smith 4, Maggie Weller 3, Emma Allen 2

Blocks

Stack 1, Wimberley 1, Allen 1, Weller 1

Digs

Wimberley 30, Davis 22, Weller 18, Khloie Goins 16, Brooklyn Smith 7, Alanah Smith 3

Aces

Wimberley 2, Stack 1, Goins 1, Davis 1, Weller 1

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 24, Stack 18, Alanah Smith 3, Wimberley 1

Varsity record: Dowagiac 21-12-6

 

BUCHANAN 3, NEW BUFFALO 1

At Buchanan

Match Score

Buchanan d. New Buffalo 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 25-17

 

Individual Results

Kills

Alyssa Carson 1, Lauren Strefling 12

Digs

Strefling 10, Hailey Jonatzke 8

Aces

Strefling 5, Alea Fisher 4, Alyvia Hickok 2

Assists

Hickok 42

Varsity record: Buchanan 25-6

 

BRANDYWINE 2, RIVER VALLEY 0

at Niles

Match Score

Brandywine d. 25-21, 25-11

 

BRANDYWINE 2, WHITE PIGEON 0

At Niles

Match Score

Brandywine d. White Pigeon 25-18, 25-23

 

Individual Statistics

Aces

Haley Scott 5, Kadence Brumitt 3, Ellie Knapp 2

Digs

Olivia Laurita 16, Brumitt 13, Knapp 11, Elizabeth Stockdale 11

Kills

Brumitt 17, Scott 7

Assists

Stockdale 13, Clara DePriest 13, Knapp 12

Blocks

Brumitt 2, Scott 2

Varsity record: Brandywine 24-14-4

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Wolverine Conference

Boys Standings

  1. Otsego (9-0)
  2. Vicksburg (8-1)
  3. Three Rivers (7-2)
  4. Plainwell (6-3)
  5. Paw Paw (5-4)
  6. Allegan (3-5)*
  7. Edwardsburg (3-6)
  8. Sturgis (1-7)*
  9. Niles (1-8)
  10. Dowagiac (0-7)*

 

Girls Standings

  1. Otsego (9-0)
  2. Vicksburg (8-1)
  3. Plainwell (7-2)
  4. Edwardsburg (6-3)
  5. Paw Paw (5-4)
  6. Three Rivers (4-5)
  7. Niles (3-6)
  8. Sturgis (2-7)
  9. Allegan (0-8)*
  10. Dowagiac (0-8)*

* Dual match results will be determined by results of the conference meet.

