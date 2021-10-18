Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 19
Published 11:15 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
SOCCER
Division 3 District Semifinals
At Dowagiac
Halftime Score
South Haven 0, Dowagiac 0
Second Half
D – Allex Hernandez
D – Isaac Saavedra
D – Chris Mosier (Saavedra assist)
Shots on Goal
South Haven 7
Dowagiac 15
Saves
South Haven 10
Dowagiac 5 (Alejandro Martinez)
Corner Kicks
South Haven 6
Dowagiac 11
Varsity record: Dowagiac 14-4, 8-12-1
WATERVLIET 8, BUCHANAN 0
At Watervliet
Watervliet Goals
Unavailable
Shots on Goal
Buchanan 5
Watervliet 23
Saves
Buchanan 15 (Mason Frontczak)
Varsity records: Buchanan 6-12-1, 18-2
VOLLEYBALL
WATERVLIET 2, DOWAGIAC 1
At Dowagiac
Match Score
Watervliet d. Dowagiac 25-19, 19-25, 15-11
DOWAGIAC 2, LAKESHORE 1
At Dowagiac
Match Score
Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Individual Results
Kills
Megan Davis 20, Riley Stack 12, Caleigh Wimberley 11, Alanah Smith 4, Maggie Weller 3, Emma Allen 2
Blocks
Stack 1, Wimberley 1, Allen 1, Weller 1
Digs
Wimberley 30, Davis 22, Weller 18, Khloie Goins 16, Brooklyn Smith 7, Alanah Smith 3
Aces
Wimberley 2, Stack 1, Goins 1, Davis 1, Weller 1
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 24, Stack 18, Alanah Smith 3, Wimberley 1
Varsity record: Dowagiac 21-12-6
BUCHANAN 3, NEW BUFFALO 1
At Buchanan
Match Score
Buchanan d. New Buffalo 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 25-17
Individual Results
Kills
Alyssa Carson 1, Lauren Strefling 12
Digs
Strefling 10, Hailey Jonatzke 8
Aces
Strefling 5, Alea Fisher 4, Alyvia Hickok 2
Assists
Hickok 42
Varsity record: Buchanan 25-6
BRANDYWINE 2, RIVER VALLEY 0
at Niles
Match Score
Brandywine d. 25-21, 25-11
BRANDYWINE 2, WHITE PIGEON 0
At Niles
Match Score
Brandywine d. White Pigeon 25-18, 25-23
Individual Statistics
Aces
Haley Scott 5, Kadence Brumitt 3, Ellie Knapp 2
Digs
Olivia Laurita 16, Brumitt 13, Knapp 11, Elizabeth Stockdale 11
Kills
Brumitt 17, Scott 7
Assists
Stockdale 13, Clara DePriest 13, Knapp 12
Blocks
Brumitt 2, Scott 2
Varsity record: Brandywine 24-14-4
CROSS COUNTRY
Wolverine Conference
Boys Standings
- Otsego (9-0)
- Vicksburg (8-1)
- Three Rivers (7-2)
- Plainwell (6-3)
- Paw Paw (5-4)
- Allegan (3-5)*
- Edwardsburg (3-6)
- Sturgis (1-7)*
- Niles (1-8)
- Dowagiac (0-7)*
Girls Standings
- Otsego (9-0)
- Vicksburg (8-1)
- Plainwell (7-2)
- Edwardsburg (6-3)
- Paw Paw (5-4)
- Three Rivers (4-5)
- Niles (3-6)
- Sturgis (2-7)
- Allegan (0-8)*
- Dowagiac (0-8)*
* Dual match results will be determined by results of the conference meet.