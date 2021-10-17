Roundup: SMC women’s team seventh; Brandywine girls eighth at Sturgis

MUSKEGON — The final tune-up before the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Division II Cross Country Championship was the Jayhawk Invitational hosted by Muskegon Community College Saturday.

The Roadrunner women’s team finished seventh overall, while the men’s team placed eighth.

Grand Valley State University won the men’s championship with 36 points, while Lansing Community College was second with 42 points and St. Clair County Community College third with 108 points. Southwestern Michigan College finished with 229 points.

Brock Wooderson, who was running unattached, was the individual champion with a time of 25:10.

Alec and Ethan Saylor finished 36th and 38th, respectively, to lead the Roadrunners with times of 27:50 and 27:52. Kelsey Brown was 60th with a time of 28:28. Rounding out the top five were Robert Ward, who was 78th with a time of 29:08, and Alex Blanton, who was 84th with a time of 29:22.

Lansing captured the women’s title with 36 points. Ferris State University was second with 54 points and Hope College third with 62 points. The Roadrunners finished with 212 points.

Lansing’s Haley Ellis grabbed the individual championship with a time of 18:53.

Bailee Shambaugh was 50th to lead SMC with her time of 21:38. Raegan Del Guanto was 56th (22:10), Coralynn Hellenthal 67th (23:11), Vanessa Crisenbery 82nd (24:14) and Abby Lee 94th (27:21).

Kiwanis Invitational

The Brandywine girls cross country team finished eighth at Sturgis Saturday.

Kalamazoo Homeschool won the meet with 15 points, while Battle Creek Harper Creek was second with 59 points. The Bobcats finished with 163 points.

Presley Allen, of Mendon, was the individual champion with a time of 19:04.

Allison Lauri led Brandywine with a time of 22:10, which was good for seventh place. Miley Young cracked the top 20 as she finished 18th with a time of 22:53.

Harper Creek won the boy’s team title with 18 points. Detroit Catholic Central was second with 34 points. Brandywine finished 15th with 282 points.

Harper Creek’s Owen Gilbert was the individual champion with a time of 16:30.

Jake McCubbin led the Bobcats with a time of 19:32, which was good for 43rd place.