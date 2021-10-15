Niles man charged for shooting MSP trooper following traffic stop

NILES — Charges have been filed in connection to an Oct. 6 traffic stop turned shooting that left both a Michigan State Police trooper and a passenger injured.

Isaac Ntabaazi, 24, of Niles, has been charged with multiple assaultive and weapons-related offenses in the shooting of an MSP trooper in Niles. Ntabaazi has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, possession of a firearm with altered identification marks, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment, and three counts of being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident occurring at approximately 10:21 p.m. Oct. 6. An MSP trooper performed a traffic stop on a motor vehicle near the intersection of Ninth and Main streets in Niles. Ntabaazi was a passenger in the motor vehicle. During the stop, the trooper asked Ntbaazi to step out of the car.

A struggle ensued when Ntabaazi exited the motor vehicle and refused to show the trooper his hands, which were in his pockets, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Steven Pierangeli. During the struggle, Ntabaazi fired a pistol, striking the trooper in the leg. The trooper was able to return gunfire, striking Ntabaazi in the head. Both Ntabaazi and the trooper were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time. Ntabaazi has not been arrested. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Assault with intent to murder is a felony offense that carries up to life or any term of years in prison. Felon in possession of a firearm is a felony offense that carries up to five years in prison. Carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile is a felony offense that carries up to five years in prison. Possession of a Firearm with altered identification marks is a felony offense that carries up to two years in prison. Resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment is a felony offense that carries up to fifteen years in prison. Being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony is a felony offense that carries with it a two-year prison sentence.

The trooper has been discharged from the hospital and is home recovering. They remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.