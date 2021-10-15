Edwardsburg pet groomer celebrates 25th anniversary

EDWARDSBURG — For the last several years, the reception area of one Edwardsburg business has looked the same. Surrounded by various certificates and accreditations, a sign behind the desk has reliably declared in bright red letters “celebrating 20 years of loving your fur kids!”

Recently, one small piece of the usual set up has changed — over the 20 now sits a pink sticky note to change the number and celebrate an additional half decade of service.

“We need to get a new sign,” said manager Amanda Fletcher with a laugh. “We will get around to that soon.”

The Grooming Shop, 26286 US-12, Edwardsburg, is celebrating 25 years of serving the community. Since opening in 1996, owner Kris Elston has provided dog grooming services to Michiana residents offering everything from washes and cuts to dog earrings and hair color. Elston now runs the shop with the aid of several employees including Fletcher, her daughter and manager.

“This is mind-blowing a little bit,” Fletcher said of the business celebrating 25 years. “I’m honestly kind of surprised because it feels like it has gone by quickly. I’ve been here 17 of those years, and even that doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. We are very excited. This is an accomplishment not every business gets to see. We are very blessed.”

Over the years The Grooming Shop has expanded its services to meet the needs of it four-legged customers. One of the shop’s most popular treatments is ozone hydrotherapy, which uses a bath infused with hyper-oxygenated air to treat skin conditions, arthritis and other mobility issues.

“Our goal is to always provide services that are best for the pet, or the ‘fur kid’ as I say,” Fletcher said. “We create a last relationship with both the pet and the pet parent.”

In addition to providing unique services, Fletcher attributed such of The Grooming Shop’s longevity to the support of the community.

“We have a very supportive community and fantastic customers,” Fletcher said. “[Elston] started here because a friend told her there was a need for grooming in Edwardsburg. Since then, we’ve just made it our home, and the community has just wrapped their arms around us and loved us. It’s just amazing the people that are in this community.”

While Fletcher said shop staff members are grateful to be able to look back at 25 years of service to the community, they are already looking forward to their next chapter.

“We want to keep growing and keep being a staple in the community,” she said. “We want to be that shop where people bring their dog to because that’s where their mom brought her dog to, and where their grandma brings her dog. It’s that family dynamic that we really love and want to continue.”