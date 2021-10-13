Officials seeking input on Buchanan City, Township parks plan

BUCHANAN — Officials are looking to engage the public in a survey that will help determine the future of Buchanan area parks.

The Buchanan Area Recreation Board is working to develop a joint parks and recreation plan for Buchanan City and Township. The plan will lay out a five-year action plan for improving park and recreation facilities and opportunities for the Buchanan community. Officials said the BARB needs public input to ensure this plan is responsive to the needs and desires of the Buchanan community.

To participate, complete the 10-question survey by Oct. 31. The survey can be completed at surveymonkey.com/r/ParksBuchanan.