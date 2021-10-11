PHOTO STORY: Under the Harvest Moon gets southwest Michigan residents into fall spirit

DOWAGIAC — Hundreds of guests from Cass County and beyond roamed the streets of downtown Dowagiac Saturday, as the Under the Harvest Moon Festival returned after a brief hiatus.

Canceled in 2020 due to a high number of coronavirus cases locally, organizers were pleased to bring the event back in a safe way — almost entirely outside.

Activities included life performances by Miss Green’s Dance Academy, axe throwing, pumpkin painting, shopping and a scarecrow contest, among others. Visitors could view antique tractors and other farm vehicles, purchase barbecue and dance along to live music.

The chamber of commerce’s next event will be Christmas Open House Weekend and Theta Mu Craft Show Nov. 12 to 13. Small business Saturday follows two weeks later, on Nov. 27.