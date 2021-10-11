Police identify victim of fatal crash

NILES — Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that took place Friday afternoon in Niles Township.

Monday, officers with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department announced that Chasity Stanfill, 19, of Niles, was killed in an accident on Old US-31 in Niles Township Friday. Her passenger, Daniel Deltoro, 18, of Berrien Springs, was also injured in the accident.

At approximately 3:42 p.m. Friday, first responders were dispatched to a priority call of a single-car collision in the 2600 block of Old US-31 in Niles Township.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car pinned against a tree, and the driver, Stanfill, trapped inside. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Stanfill succumbed to her injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The passenger, Deltoro, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the involved vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road when it lost control, overturned and ultimately struck a tree.

The accident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.

CORRECTION: Due to source error, a previous version of this article contained an incorrect name and age for the victim. Leader Publications regrets the error.