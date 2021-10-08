Two injured in Penn Township crash

Published 1:31 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Staff Report

PENN TOWNSHIP — Two men were injured in a Friday morning crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies responded to a personal injury traffic crash around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Decatur Road and Fox Street in Cass County’s Penn Township.

Investigation of the crash found that a pick-up, being driven by Raymond Welburn, 70, of Jones, attempted to turn left onto Fox Street and collided with a southbound van, being driven by Carlton Cunningham, 55, of Cassopolis. Both drivers were injured in the crash and were transported via ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Welburn and Cunningham were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, deputies reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on the scene were the Cassopolis Area Fire Department, Newberg Ambulance, and PrideCare Ambulance.

More News

Cass County sentencings dominated by drug cases Friday

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cass County employees worry about fate of retirement funding

CASS COUNTY FRIEND OF THE COURT: What are best interest factors?

CEO of Mno-Bmadsen educates Rotarians on Pokagon investments, vision

Print Article