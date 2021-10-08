Single-vehicle crash on M-139 under investigation

Published 6:22 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Staff Report

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on M-139 between the intersections of E. Winn Road and Walton Road. The status of the person(s) involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Those intersections are blocked off as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department works to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

