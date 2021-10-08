PHOTO STORY: Buchanan homecoming parade celebrates Olympian

Published 7:19 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Sarah Culton

BUCHANAN — Buchanan capped off homecoming week with a celebration to remember.

Friday evening, a parade rolled through downtown to celebrate Buchanan High School’s homecoming. In addition to celebrating homecoming, the parade also served to welcome Olympian Hannah Roberts back to her hometown.

This summer, the Buchanan native won the silver medal in BMX freestyle her first time competing in the Olympics.

More News

20-year-old Niles woman killed in crash

Single-vehicle crash on M-139 under investigation

Cass County sentencings dominated by drug cases Friday

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cass County employees worry about fate of retirement funding

Print Article