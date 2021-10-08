PHOTO STORY: Buchanan homecoming parade celebrates Olympian
Published 7:19 pm Friday, October 8, 2021
BUCHANAN — Buchanan capped off homecoming week with a celebration to remember.
Friday evening, a parade rolled through downtown to celebrate Buchanan High School’s homecoming. In addition to celebrating homecoming, the parade also served to welcome Olympian Hannah Roberts back to her hometown.
This summer, the Buchanan native won the silver medal in BMX freestyle her first time competing in the Olympics.