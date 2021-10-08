Dowagiac man killed in Edwardsburg crash

EDWARDSBURG — A Dowagiac man was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash, according to police.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department responded to a crash on Dailey Road north of Curtis. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle pinned against a tree and another off into a cornfield.

Initial investigation determined that Edward Muse, 40, of Dowagiac, was attempting to pass a vehicle driven by Larry Howe, 73, of Elkhart. Muse was unable to make the pass safely, as a vehicle was northbound. Muse clipped the front of Howe’s vehicle when he cut back into his proper lane, lost control and hit a tree. Howe lost control and went off into the cornfield.

Muse was trapped within his vehicle and had to be extricated by Edwardsburg Fire Department. He was treated at the scene by Edwardsburg Ambulance Service and Med Flight but died from his injuries.

Terrance Godgiven, 17, of Dowagiac, was a passenger in Muse’s vehicle. He was transported to South Bend Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries by Pride Care Ambulance Service. Howe was not injured.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Michigan State Police and Med Flight South Bend.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the accident.