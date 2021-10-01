PET OF THE WEEK: Betty, of Seven Star Rescue
Betty is one of five 5-month-old kittens. She enjoys playing with her littermates, especially Spencer, who she cuddles with. Betty is a bit shy, so she would be best if adopted with Spencer, according to volunteers. Her fur is medium length, and she is current on shots, microchipped and litter-trained. See Seven Star’s online application at sevenstarrescue.org or call (269) 588-0470.
