United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan has again partnered with Tyler Automotive to help incentivize this year’s campaign with a chance to win a two-year car lease. Donors who give $156 (or $3 per week) are automatically entered into the drawing. Donors are re-entered for every $100 given above the minimum gift (maximum of 10 entries).

Ten finalists will be revealed in January 2022, and one person will be announced as the winner in February 2022 at Tyler Honda in Stevensville.

“The community is the big winner in the end,” said Jennifer Tomshack, of United Way. “The greater the participation, the more impact we create for families in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties. A simple gift of $3 a week for a year can make a big difference.”

It provides one of the following:

34 meals for someone dealing with food insecurity.

Two months of support to help a young child learn to read.

One free book for a child every month for five years.

School supplies for eight children to start the school year.

Support for two individuals to address their mental health.

One year of a physical activity/nutrition program for a school-age youth.

“We at Tyler Automotive are honored that we’ve been able, for five years now, to provide a fun incentive that helps United Way create even greater impact in our community,” said Chris Tyler, owner of Tyler Automotive.

For more info and to donate, visit uwsm.org/winacar.