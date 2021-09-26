September 27, 2021

Daily Data: Sunday, Sept. 26

By Staff Report

Published 11:51 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Firebird Invitational

At Kirtland Community College

Women’s Overall Winner

Haley Ellis, Lansing CC – 20:11

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. Ava Hart 20:41, 34. Raegan Del Guanto 24:26, 36. Coralynn Hellenthal 24:33, 49, Vanessa Crisenbery 27:35, 59. Abby Lee 31:14

 

Men’s Overall Winner

Colman Clark, Grand Rapids – 26:30

 

Southwestern Michigan Finishers

  1. Ethan Saylor 28:45, 27. Alec Saylor 28:50, 44. Alex Blanton 29:51, 45. Levi Hall 29:53, 54. Robert Ward 30:21, 59. William Westphal 31:01, 79. Thomas Lorenz 32:56, 91. Adam Frye 34:28, 92. Ben Gillesby 34:52, 101. Sam Loomis 37:08, 113. Nehemiah Adams 41:51

 

VOLLEYBALL

Niles Quad

At Niles

Niles Match Scores

Niles d. Schoolcraft 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

Niles d. Bronson 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Niles d. Portage Northern 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

 

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers

Cadence Knight 33 points, 4 aces; Kailyn Miller 26 points, 4 aces; Anna Johnson 22 points; Emma Beckman 16 points, 2 aces; Amelia Florkowski 14 points, 2 aces; Jillian Bruckner 10 points; Marika Ruppart 7 points; Samarah Custard 1 point, 1 ace; Brynn Lake 1 point

Kills

Ruppart 29, Bruckner 28, Amara Palmer 21, Beckman 16, Chloie Alkire 10, Bree Lake 7, Brynn Lake 1, Custard 1

Blocks

Bruckner 10, Ruppart 8, Palmer 8, Beckman 4, Alkire 3, Bree Lake 1

Digs

Knight 52, Beckman 24, Florkowski 23, Kailyn Miller 18, Johnson 16, Alkire 15, Bruckner 10, Palmer 7, Ruppart 5

Assists

Beckman 45, Johnson 31, Knight 5, Miller 1

Varsity record: Niles 32-7

 

Buchanan Quad

At Buchanan

Brandywine Match Scores

Buchanan d. Brandywine 17-25, 25-14, 15-11

Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-13, 25-18

Brandywine d. St. Joseph 25-23, 25-23

 

Brandywine Individual Statistics

Aces

Ellie Knapp 5, Olivia Laurita 5

Assists

Clara DePriest 32, Knapp 25

Blocks

Haley Scott 3

Digs

Kadence Brumitt 19, DePriest 14, Laurita 12, Knapp 11, Hope Typer 9

Kills

Brumitt 31, Kallie Solloway 11, Scott 7

Varsity record: Brandywine 10-9-2

 

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Brandywine 17-25, 25-14, 15-11

St. Joseph d. Buchanan 25-19, 25-10

Buchanan d. Michigan Lutheran 25-21, 25-10

 

Buchanan Individual Statistics

Kills

Faith Carson 21, Josie West 13, Alexa Burns 6

Digs

West 14, Lauren Strefling 8, Alea Fisher 8, Hailey Jonatzke 8

Assists

Riley Capron 28, Alyvia Hickok 20

Assisted blocks

Faith Carson 4

Varsity record: Buchanan 12-6

 

JV VOLLEYBALL

Bronson Invitational

At Bronson

Niles Match Scores

Niles d. Union City 25-5, 25-12, 25-8

Portage Northern d. Niles 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Niles d. Coldwater 25-12, 25-9

Niles d. Edwardsburg 25-18, 25-16

Niles d. Portage Northern 25-23, 25-16

 

Individual Statistics

Zoe Gondeck 21 kills, 17 blocks; Ilyee Wirick 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Kendall Grendes 3 aces, 23 points, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Amirah Le 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Emerson Garrard 9 aces, 25 points, 2 kills, 21 digs; Sophia Burns 3 points, 2 digs; Liz  Van De Putte 1 ace, 27 points, 1 assist, 30 digs; Kaydence Jacobs 9 aces, 23 points, 20 assists, 7 digs; Anna Kennedy 21 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Tia Cornelius 23 kills, 3 blocks; Stella McDaniel-12 aces, 44 points, 4 kills, 48 assists, 17 digs; Kadie Bixby 6 aces, 31 points, 7 assists, 37 digs

Record: Niles 21-4-2

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22