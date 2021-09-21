Roundup: Dowagiac needs tiebreaker to top Eddies, Niles falls to Otsego

EDWARDSBURG — The margin of victory does not get any closer than it did for Dowagiac in its Wolverine Conference golf match with host Edwardsburg at Four Lakes Country Club Monday afternoon.

The Chieftains and Eddies were deadlocked at 211 after the top four scores were reported. That mean the match would be decided on the fifth-person score.

For Dowagiac, it was Cora Wegner’s 58 that gave the Chieftains the win by a single stroke over Edwardsburg, which had a 59 for its fifth score.

The win kept Dowagiac in second place in the league standings with a one final regular-season match against Niles Thursday at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. The Chieftains will then try to gain at least a tie with Plainwell at the conference tournament Sept. 28 at Stonehedge North in Richland.

“You can’t get much closer than that,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “It was a tough night. I told Steve [Wright], ‘hey, it’s a teachable moment.’ Every shot counts. You have to play play through to the end. Every shot. Every hole. We were on the other side of the tiebreaker last time and it cost us the conference championship a couple years back.”

Chloe Baker shot 46 for Edwardsburg to win medalist honors.

Dowagiac was led by Calley Ruff, who shot 48. Rebecca Guernsey shot 51, Josie Lock 54 and Anna Ironside 58.

Edwardsburg also got a 51 from Channing Green, a pair of 57s from Chelsea Zeismer and Vivian Tomas, as well as the 59 from Libby Hunsberger.

Otsego at Niles

The visiting Bulldogs edged the Vikings 211-221 at Orchard Hills Country Club Monday.

Malia Holmes, of Otsego, was the medalist as she finished with a 47.

Maddy Brook led Niles with a 51. Eva Van Dyke shot 55, Kaitlyn Hopper 56 and Baylee Davis 57.