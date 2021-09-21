COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 15,805 COVID-19 cases and 288 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That number includes four additional deaths over what was reported last week to the MDHHS.

Cass County reported 5,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, up from 74 deaths reported last week.

Van Buren County reported 7,542 cases and 134 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 995,910 COVID-19 cases and 20,700 related deaths.

As of Friday, 67.2 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.