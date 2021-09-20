September 20, 2021

Three injured in Howard Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:11 am Monday, September 20, 2021

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Three Michiana residents were injured in a Howard Township crash Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that around 12:34 p.m. Saturday, his office was called to investigate a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries that occurred at the intersection of M-60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township.

According to initial investigation, Winnie Gwinn, 72, of Niles, was turning onto Yankee Street when she collided with an oncoming vehicle that was being operated by Isreal Rosalas, 63, of Lawrence. Gwinn and her passenger, Ray Gwinn, 82, of Niles, were transported to St. Joe Medical Center and Rosalas was transported to Lakeland Niles for treatment of injuries.

Seatbelts were worn, and intoxicating substances are not believed to have been a factor, according to deputies. The case remains under investigation.

Assisting were Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department, Howard Township Fire Department and First responders, as well as SMCAS Ambulance.

