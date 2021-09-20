PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg community got into the fall spirit Saturday.

The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a fall festival at the Edwardsburg Fire Department on Saturday. The chamber planned this event as it was not able to have a Memorial Day Festival this past year because of COVID-19. The event was also in conjunction with the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall that visited the Edwardsburg VFW on this same day.

A variety of booths that came to the festival were businesses, arts and crafts, games for the children including a bounce house, a dunk tank, and many other activities. The Edwardsburg Lions brought the Project KidSight Trailer and offered free vision screening to families to have their children’s vision checked.

“The weather was great, the food was great, and everyone seemed to have a great time,” said Lion Tanda Stiffler. (Submitted photos)