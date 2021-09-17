PET OF THE WEEK: Ellis, of Animal Aid
Ellis is 8 weeks old and not afraid of anything. Playful and loving, he likes dogs and cats. Ellis loves chasing bell balls around the house. He had an injured leg that is healing well. He is lively, healthy and has his first shots. Call Animal Aid at (269) 934-7729 about Ellis and other other kittens or visit Animal Aid on Facebook.
