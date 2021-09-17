Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

MASON TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested on drug charges in Mason Township Thursday.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 69000 block of Gordon Road in Mason Township on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place.

Detectives detained four individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and evidence of methamphetamine sales.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation warrant. Detectives are submitting charges to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on other occupants of the residence.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

Assisting agencies include Cass County Felony Detectives. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.