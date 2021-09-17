Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

SISTER LAKES — A local company is doing its part to keep firefighters safe while on duty.

Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., recently donated 12 thermal imaging cameras to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 33104 M-62 W.

The cameras, valued at roughly $1,000 apiece, convert heat radiation of objects and people into a visible image, which allows firefighters to quickly locate victims and hot spots and navigate spaces in zero visibly conditions.

“They had come to us a few months ago and were looking at getting thermal imaging cameras for their department,” said Lance Lyons, CEO of Lyons Industries. “We thought it was great. They asked if we could donate one and after looking at the cost, we determined that for $10,000, we could get them 12. They’re cell phone-sized and you can point them at anything and see a heat signature.”

“It’s easier to see inside the smoke when you’re searching a large area,” said ILVFD member James Bolt. “This is a huge deal for us. Instead of having one or two, now every firefighter has one.”

The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area extends through the south half of Silver Creek Township and north Pokagon Township. Additionally, the department assists other agencies such as the Dowagiac Fire Department or the Sister Lakes Fire Department.

The cameras were put to good use this week as Bolt and fellow firefighters utilized them during a Thursday structure fire in Eau Claire.

“You can see inside the building and the hot spots,” he said. “They’re very good and will definitely help us find our way through buildings. They’re a plus for the fire service. For everyone to have one is a huge plus. Instead of one or two people guiding everyone while carrying out their duties, everyone can guide themselves. We appreciate the donation.”

Lyons was more than willing to help volunteers who risk their lives keeping the community safe.

“They’re a fantastic resource for the community,” he said. “If there’s anything wrong at the factory, they’re on the scene. We want to support the community and we want to support the fire department for everything they do.”