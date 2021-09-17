September 17, 2021

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

By Max Harden

Published 8:59 am Friday, September 17, 2021

SISTER LAKES — A local company is doing its part to keep firefighters safe while on duty.

Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., recently donated 12 thermal imaging cameras to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 33104 M-62 W.

The cameras, valued at roughly $1,000 apiece, convert heat radiation of objects and people into a visible image, which allows firefighters to quickly locate victims and hot spots and navigate spaces in zero visibly conditions.

“They had come to us a few months ago and were looking at getting thermal imaging cameras for their department,” said Lance Lyons, CEO of Lyons Industries. “We thought it was great. They asked if we could donate one and after looking at the cost, we determined that for $10,000, we could get them 12. They’re cell phone-sized and you can point them at anything and see a heat signature.”

“It’s easier to see inside the smoke when you’re searching a large area,” said ILVFD member James Bolt. “This is a huge deal for us. Instead of having one or two, now every firefighter has one.”

The Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area extends through the south half of Silver Creek Township and north Pokagon Township. Additionally, the department assists other agencies such as the Dowagiac Fire Department or the Sister Lakes Fire Department.

The cameras were put to good use this week as Bolt and fellow firefighters utilized them during a Thursday structure fire in Eau Claire.

“You can see inside the building and the hot spots,” he said. “They’re very good and will definitely help us find our way through buildings. They’re a plus for the fire service. For everyone to have one is a huge plus. Instead of one or two people guiding everyone while carrying out their duties, everyone can guide themselves. We appreciate the donation.”

Lyons was more than willing to help volunteers who risk their lives keeping the community safe.

“They’re a fantastic resource for the community,” he said. “If there’s anything wrong at the factory, they’re on the scene. We want to support the community and we want to support the fire department for everything they do.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash