September 17, 2021

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:42 am Friday, September 17, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Parts of the Dowagiac River will be restored and improved, thanks to a vote by the Cass County Board of Commissioners Thursday.

During their regularly scheduled meeting, commissioners voted to accept a grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation in the amount of $4,050. The funds will help support the restoration of the Dowagiac River from Dodd Park to Losensky Park.

The motion passed unanimously.

Following the vote, Cass County Parks Director Scott Wyman thanked the board for accepting the grant.

“I also want to publicly thank the Gateway Foundation and Marcy Hamilton, senior planner for the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission,” Wyman said, addressing the board during public comments. “This is a project that is long overdue on the Dowagiac River, and like so many things in our park, the future is bright for the Dowagiac River.”

Wyman said the grant will help address a plug that has been in the river for more than a decade. The parks department will hire professionals to clean the river from Dodd Park to Losensky Park.

“From what I’ve been told, volunteers have already cleaned from Dodd Park north, and we just need to clean out from this challenging section from Dodd Park south,” he said.

Wyman said the restoration will benefit the river and residents who enjoy using it.

“With the renewed resurgence of the river now that the dam is out a Pucker Street, we have big game fish, so people are excited,” he said. “Fishermen are excited, and kayakers are excited. I just want to say again, ‘thank you so much.’ The future is bright.”

Also Thursday:

  • Commissioners voted to adopt the fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 general appropriations act.
  • Commissioners approved a contract with DL Gallivan for copiers and printing services for the county. The contract, which is set to last for 63 months, will cost the county $25,604 per year. The resolution passed five to one, with Commissioner Michael Grice voting against and Commissioner Jeremiah Jones absent.
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash