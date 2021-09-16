September 16, 2021

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

By Submitted

Published 3:48 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021
  1. JOSEPH – All three Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency departments continue to see significantly high patient volumes, resulting in long wait times, officials reported Thursday.

Care in the emergency department is prioritized by severity of condition and available for life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as:

  • Persistent chest pain or pressure
  • Facial lacerations
  • Head injury or broken bones
  • Major burns
  • Numbness or paralysis of face, arm, or leg
  • Poisoning or suspected overdose
  • Seizure or loss of consciousness
  • Severe reaction to insect bites, medication, or food
  • Severe shortness of breath or inability to breathe’
  • Sudden slurred speech, visual changes, or weakness
  • Uncontrollable bleeding

For other minor conditions and illnesses, health officials encourage patients to contact their primary care provider (after hours answering service is available at most locations) or visit a local walk-in clinic.

“Lakeland primary care practices offer around-the-clock access to an on-call medical provider,” said James Savoie, director of primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “When our office building is closed, our phones are open. Whether it’s the middle of the night or a weekend, our answering service can contact a clinician on duty to help you. They will assess your condition and recommend what you should do next. Calling your primary care provider first could also save you time and money out of pocket.”

COVID-19 testing at a Lakeland facility is available for patients who have any symptoms of the disease. Patients in need of a COVID-19 test should contact their local primary care provider to obtain a doctor’s order. If patients do not have a provider, care related to COVID-19 continues to be available at all three of the Spectrum Health Lakeland walk-in clinics in Niles, Stevensville and Watervliet.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles