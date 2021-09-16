Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14
Sept. 13
9:38 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, stalking complaint
9:39 a.m. — 400 Block N. Front, assist probation
10:18 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
1:54 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Division, traffic stop
2:33 p.m. — 300 Block Mcomber, general assist
2:41 p.m. — Spruce/State, hit and fun injury crash
8:14 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, suspicious person/vehicle
9:45 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Sept. 14
3:45 a.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, suspicious person/vehicle
11:37 a.m. — 100 Block Commercial, civil dispute
12:37 p.m. — W. High/Walnut, 911 hang-up
2:24 p.m. — Family Fare, suspicious vehicle
2:30 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
2:38 p.m. — 200 Block First, general assist
3 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute
4:20 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
5:10 p.m. — 300 Block N. Front, general assist
6:30 p.m. — Speedway, disorderly person
9:28 p.m. — Chestnut/S. Front, traffic crash/arrest
9:50 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, suspicious situation
11:20 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, civil dispute
Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times
JOSEPH – All three Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency departments continue to see significantly high patient volumes, resulting in long wait... read more