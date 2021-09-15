September 15, 2021

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

By Submitted

Published 10:42 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Applications are now open for an annual grant program.

Midwest Energy and Communications is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 Strengthening Schools Grant program. For the 2020-21 year, MEC awarded 26 grants totaling $30,000 across its electric service territory. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.

Any teacher, administrator, or school official in a public elementary, middle or high school serving students in the MEC service territory may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 to support classroom needs and special projects, technology or academic clubs and organizations. School districts may be awarded multiple grants, not to exceed a total of $5,000 during the annual award cycle.

“Teachers everywhere are faced daily with new challenges to bring creative and engaging solutions to their classrooms, particularly given the hybrid learning models resulting from the pandemic,” said Patty Nowlin, MEC vice president of corporate communications. “As a locally-owned cooperative, we are committed to strengthening and supporting our communities and schools and partnering with our teachers for the benefit of the next generation of business and community leaders.”

Applications are due Oct. 18 and funds will be awarded in January 2022. Applications are evaluated and funding decisions are made by a committee of MEC customers without knowledge of the school or district.

MEC also continues to take applications for the Building Vibrant Communities Grant program.  This provides support of up to $5,000 to local, 501(c)(3) organizations serving individuals in the electric service areas. The BVC grant cycle closes on Dec. 31 and grants will be awarded in February 2022.

More information and applications are available online at TeamMidwest.com/grants.

