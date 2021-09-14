September 15, 2021

Police investigating Porter Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Sturgis man was transported to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Porter Township.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a two-car injury crash on US 12, near Old 112, in Porter Township.

The crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. Monday.

Initial investigation shows that an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Martorano, 25, of Elkhart, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Fox, 36, of Sturgis.

Both subjects were treated by ambulance personnel on scene, with Fox being transported to Sturgis Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, SEPSA Fire/Ambulance and White Pigeon Fire Department.

Seat belts were worn in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds