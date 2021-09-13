Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

DOWAGIAC — Police in Dowagiac are investigating a Monday afternoon hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., Dowagiac police were dispatched to Spruce St. near State Rd., in reference to a crash that occurred at that location. The officers’ investigation determined that a motorcycle driven by Terrel Ward, 34, of Dowagiac, was traveling south on Spruce Street/M-51 approaching State Road/M-62. A vehicle also traveling south changed lanes into Ward’s lane, which caused him to swerve to the side of the road, strike the curb and crash into a street sign. The vehicle that changed lanes fled the scene west on M-62. Ward was not wearing a helmet.

Ward was treated on scene by PRIDE Ambulance and transported to Ascension/Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was then flown to Kalamazoo Ascension Borgess Hospital by West Michigan AirCare for further treatment of his injuries.

Dowagiac Police are attempting to locate the second vehicle, which is described as an early 2000s full-sized Chevy Suburban, tan or gold in color. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on M-62 from Dowagiac. The possible suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance video in the area of this crash. Witnesses described the driver as a white female with brown hair.

Dowagiac police ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any other information to call Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Dowagiac Police were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit, Pokagon Tribal Police, Dowagiac Fire Department, and True’s Towing.