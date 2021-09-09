PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

CASSOPOLIS — This week, two local law enforcement agencies faced off in an annual softball game.

Wednesday, the Michigan State Police Niles post played the Cass County Sheriff’s office in a softball game at Don Horne Park in Cassopolis.

The teams played seven innings to a 5-5 tie and played an extra inning, which resulted in the Sheriff’s Office winning 7-6.

“[It was] a fun time for players, coaches and spectators as we got to have some fun with people we work with in our community,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke in a Facebook post. “Thank you, Lt. Ryan Schoonveld, Jeremy Carlisle and the troopers from MSP Niles for a great time. See you next year.”