September 10, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

By Submitted

Published 2:30 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

Aug. 30

7:02 a.m. — 700 Block Chestnut, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

11 a.m. — 100 Block Halstead, assist Dowagiac Fire

12:30 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, civil dispute

12:40 p.m. — 300 Block Chestnut, 911 hangup/welfare check

1:33 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3:07 p.m. — Heddon Park, found property

3:33 p.m. — 200 Block First, general assist

4:49 p.m. — 200 Block First, larceny complaint

6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

6:20 p.m. — 300 Block Dewey, disorderly person

7:45 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist

8:40 p.m. — 200 Block First, larceny complaint

 

Aug. 31

12:33 a.m. — 300 Block Whitney, suspicious situation

1:30 a.m. — Heddon Park, suspicious vehicle/persons

5:43 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, general assist

7:59 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, motorist assist

10:15 a.m. — S. Front/E. Division, traffic stop

1:30 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, stalking complaint

1:45 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious vehicle

2:08 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, assist other agency

2:27 p.m. — Trues Towing, general assist

3:35 p.m. — Riverside, missing person/located

4:12 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Telegraph, traffic complaint

5:11 p.m. — Colby/Sherwood, assist Dowagiac Fire

6:25 p.m. — 700 Block Spruce, alarm

7:30 p.m. — 200 Block Halstead, assault complaint

8:21 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, found property

 

Sept. 6

10:20 a.m. — 100 Block Jones, barking dog complaint

10:12 a.m. — 400 Block Hill, traffic stop

10:51 a.m. — W Division St/N Front, motorist assist

11 a.m. — M-51/Burmax Park, assist Michigan State Police

11 a.m. — 500 Block N Front, motor vehicle theft

11:27 a.m. — 400 Block West, obstructing justice

1:50 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, civil dispute

3:20 p.m. — 300 Block Thickstun, public peace

4:40 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, illegal burning

8 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

8:20 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

9:15 p.m. — Grove St/Walnut, public peace

9:27 p.m. — 100 Block Lyle, public peace

9:30 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, suspicious situation

11:49 p.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, stalking complaint

 

Sept. 7

10:04 a.m. — Police Department, found property

10:05 a.m. — Auto Zone, disorderly person

10:55 a.m. — Riverside/E. Division, traffic stop

2:02 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, welfare check

2:35 p.m. — N. Paul/Marion, traffic stop

2:50 p.m. — N. Paul/Spruce, traffic stop

2:52 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property complaint

3:10 p.m. — Family Fare Quick Stop, disorderly person

3:35 p.m. — 100 Block S. Paul, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

4:25 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

4:30 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, private property crash

4:50 p.m. — Spruce/State, hit and run traffic crash

5:11 p.m. — Pennsylvania Ave/Commercial, welfare check

7:20 p.m. — M-51 N., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

 

Sept. 8

1:05 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, civil assist

Print Article

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Scream Park opens for season Friday

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland invests in new real-time PCR testing technology

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities nearing completion on new building

Berrien County

MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools announces change to school start times

Berrien County

Berrien County remains in state of high COVID-19 transmission

Berrien County

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre production postponed indefinitely

Cass County

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair