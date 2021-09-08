September 8, 2021

Andrew Schadler, seen here against Dowagiac, had a goal in Brandywine’s 2-0 win over Howardsville Christian Tuesday night. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Roundup: Brandywine, Dowagiac pick up soccer wins

By Scott Novak

Published 10:12 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

NILES — Between the rain and lines of thunderstorms that rolled through southwest Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Brandywine and Dowagiac soccer teams were able to squeeze in matches.

The Niles cross country team also was able to get its Wolverine Conference meet at Three Rivers in before the weather closed in.

 

Howardsville Christian at Brandywine

The Bobcats were only able to get 40 minutes of their match in with Howardsville Christian before lightning forced the cancellation of the second half.

Isaac Martinez and Andrew Schadler both scored goals for Brandywine in the first half, which gave the Bobcats the 2-0 victory.

Brandywine (2-4) outshot Howardsville 13-4 in the match.

The Bobcats are back on the pitch today as they host New Buffalo in a BCS Athletic Conference match. Play is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

 

Dowagiac at South Haven

The Chieftains made their final tune-up before entering Wolverine Conference play Thursday with a 6-2 win over former conference foe South Haven Tuesday night.

Dowagiac (5-1) scored three goals in each half to come away with the victory.

“It was a well-played and physical game,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams.

Henry and Cole Weller sandwiched an Allex Hernandez goal in the opening 40 minutes of play.

Noah Green, Cole Weller and Isaac Saavedra scored the second-half goals.

The Chieftains, who travel to Vicksburg today, outshot the Rams 14-7. Alejandro Martinez had three saves for Dowagiac.

 

Cross country at Three Rivers

Host Three Rivers edged Niles 27-30 in their Wolverine Conference match Tuesday.

Anezka Pradna was the overall winner in the girl’s race with a time of 23:17.

Niles’ Kierstyn Thompson, Eva Shepherd and Aubrey Jackson placed second, third and fourth, respectively. Thompson ran a time of 24:04, Shepherd 25:11 and Jackson 25:16.

The Vikings did not have enough boys to field a team score against the Wildcats.

Kyler Copenhaver was the overall winner, as he led Three Rivers with a time of 18:59.

Niles’ top finisher was Aiden Krueger, who placed third with a time of 19:33.

The Vikings will run in the Fennville Invitational Saturday.

 

 

