August 30, 2021

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

By Submitted

Published 3:06 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Berrien County Health Department and the Voice. Change. Hope. Alliance is providing community members free naloxone, also known as Narcan, nasal spray kits through Aug. 31. Naloxone is a drug that temporarily reverses the dangerous effects of an opioid overdose.

Individuals 18 and older can visit the following participating Walgreens locations to pick up a free kit, anonymously, without a prescription, insurance or identification. Kits will include two doses of naloxone, a mouth shield, gloves and written instructions as well as additional community resources.

  • Walgreens #11265: 1710 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, (269) 429-1153
  • Walgreens #03364: 907 S. 11th St., Niles, (269) 683-0234

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized globally on Aug. 31 to raise awareness about the risks of overdosing, honor the individuals whose lives have been lost, acknowledge the grief felt by families, friends, and the community and work to challenge the stigma associated with substance use disorders and overdosing.

In 2020, more Michiganders died from drug overdoses than any year prior. Last year, 2,684 Michigan residents died from drug overdoses, a 14 percent increase over 2019, with 42.5 percent of those individuals being black.

Lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to access, which may have contributed to these increases, according to health department officials. This is a trend that was mirrored nationally with a record 93,000 people across the U.S. dying of drug overdoses in 2020. In Berrien County, drug overdose deaths increased from 15 deaths in 2019 to 18 deaths in 2020.

Opioid overdoses, in many cases, are preventable, said health department officials. One way to combat overdose is to increase access to the life-saving drug Narcan, which is the first FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone, used for emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.  Anyone with an opioid prescription or knows someone who uses opioids should keep Narcan on hand and make sure friends and family know the signs of an overdose.

Learn more at the Berrien County Health Department website: bchdmi.org/1706/VoiceChangeHope-Alliance.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month