Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Parts of Niles Charter Township remain without power after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

Traffic lights at the intersection of S. 11th and Ontario streets are out, and a section of Third Street is closed between Ontario Street and Stateline Road due to downed trees and cables, according to workers on site.

Drivers in Michigan are expected to treat intersections with a malfunctioning traffic signal as a four-way stop. Workers hope to restore power to the area this afternoon.