PHOTO GALLERY: Niles Stampede
NILES — The host Vikings and Edwardsburg opened up their 2021 cross country season by competing in the annual Viking Stampede, which returned to Madeline Bertrand Park after moving to Dowagiac’s course last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Plainwell won the girls title and Battle Creek Harper Creek won the boys crown.
