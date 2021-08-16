August 17, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

By Submitted

Published 8:26 am Monday, August 16, 2021

Aug. 2

1:07 a.m. – U.S.-12, suspicious situation

2:15 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

2:24 a.m. – Dailey, traffic stop

3:58 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

3:58 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

3:59 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:00 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:00 a.m. – North Shore, property check

4:00 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

7:41 a.m. – Maple Glen, attempted paper service

7:57 a.m. – M-62, attempted paper service

11:33 a.m. – Elkhart/Davis, larceny

12:26 p.m. – Eagle Lake, suspicious vehicle

12:58 p.m. – U.S.-12, follow up

1:22 p.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

1:36 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

2:15 p.m. – U.S.-12, harassment

4:15 p.m. – U.S.-12, suspicious situation

6:51 p.m. – Section, driving complaint

8:17 p.m. – Elkhart/May, traffic stop

8:47 p.m. – South Shore, warrant check

10:08 p.m. – M-62, property check

11:01 p.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm

 

Aug. 3

3:37 a.m. – U.S.-12/Lake, traffic stop

9:06 a.m. – Christina, public peace

10:46 a.m. – Fillmore/Oak, motor vehicle theft

11:23 a.m. – Redfield, property damage accident

1:57 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop

2:24 p.m. – May/Conrad, traffic stop

2:27 p.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint

2:45 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop

2:51 p.m. – U.S.-12/Lane, traffic stop

3:31 p.m. – Hillview, motor vehicle theft

4:02 p.m. – Maple/Elkhart, property damage accident

5:23 p.m. – Sunrise, alarm residential

6:04 p.m. – Bell/U.S.-12, driving complaint

6:58 p.m. – Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop

7:24 p.m. – M-62, suspicious situation

 

Aug. 4

1:05 a.m. – Eagle Lake, property check

1:40 a.m. – South Shore, property check

1:40 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

1:41 a.m. – May, property check

1:41 a.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, property check

6:12 a.m. – Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop

8:34 a.m. – Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop

8:49 a.m. – Dailey/Yankee, traffic stop

11:18 a.m. – Redfield/State Line, chase pursuit

4:09 p.m. – April, property damage accident

4:26 p.m. – Seaside, threats complaint

6:40 p.m. – M-62/Davis Lake, traffic stop

7:18 p.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop

7:44 p.m. – South Shore/East, traffic stop

8:22 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, driving complaint

8:45 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop

9:34 p.m. – May/Rolen, traffic stop

10:07 p.m. – Cass/U.S.-12, suspicious person

10:36 p.m. – Max/Section, traffic stop

11:14 p.m. – M-62/Maple, traffic stop

 

Aug. 5

12:17 a.m. – Max/Section, traffic stop

12:50 a.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop

3:00 a.m. – U.S.-12/Red Pine, traffic stop

3:57 a.m. – U.S.-12/Adamsville, traffic stop

4:03 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:03 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:04 a.m. – North Shore, property check

4:04 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:05 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:05 a.m. – Village Heights, property check

8:36 a.m. – Redfield/State Line, motorist assist

8:47 a.m. – U.S.-12/Conrad, suspicious vehicle

11:28 a.m. – May/Eagle Lake, driving complaint

1:58 p.m. – May/M-62, parking complaint

3:01 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop

4:08 p.m. – May/Brizandine, traffic stop

4:28 p.m. – North Shore, breaking and entering

4:58 p.m. – U.S.-12, larceny from motor vehicle

6:15 p.m. – Elsie, general assist

6:22 p.m. – Merle, fraudulent activity

6:39 p.m. – U.S.-12/Anderson, driving complaint

7:00 p.m. – Center, suspicious situation

7:05 p.m. – Windsor, general assist

7:16 p.m. – Elsie, follow up

8:18 p.m. – May/Rolen, traffic stop

9:35 p.m. – Conrad/Runkle, traffic stop

9:40 p.m. – Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop

10:27 p.m. – North Shore/Rema, traffic stop

10:39 p.m. – Cody/U.S.-12, traffic stop

11:32 p.m. – U.S.-12/East, suspicious person

 

Aug. 6

2:17 a.m. – U.S.-12/M-62, drive while license suspended

3:23 a.m. – M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop

4:20 a.m. – M-62, property check

4:20 a.m. – M-62, property check

4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check

4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check

4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check

4:21 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

8:18 a.m. – Hess/Harris, stolen vehicle recovered

10:24 a.m. – U.S.-12, larceny

11:51 a.m. – U.S.-12, larceny

2:17 p.m. – U.S.-12, larceny

4:14 p.m. – M-62, business alarm

6:23 p.m. – U.S.-12/Cass, traffic stop

6:41 p.m. – M-62, property check

7:14 p.m. – Kenneth, suspicious situation

7:26 p.m. – M-62, business alarm

7:52 p.m. – North Shore, traffic stop

8:44 p.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm

8:47 p.m. – M-62, business alarm

9:27 p.m. – M-62, suspicious vehicle

9:55 p.m. – Rolen/M-62, traffic stop

 

Aug. 7

12:18 a.m. – South Shore, alarm residential

12:40 a.m. – Fir/Redfield, personal injury accident

1:36 a.m. – Starview, property check

4:04 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check

4:04 a.m. – Dailey, property check

4:04 a.m. – Cass, property check

4:33 a.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint

5:16 a.m. – M-62, weapon offense

8:25 a.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm

9:37 a.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

11:20 a.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint

12:20 p.m. – U.S.-12, vin inspection

1:17 p.m. – U.S.-12, lock out assist

2:03 p.m. – Barber, civil complaint

8:02 p.m. – Sandy Beach, lock out assist

8:12 p.m. – Lake, driving complaint

8:52 p.m. – U.S.-12, traffic stop

9:41 p.m. – Driftwood/Keely, public peace

10:49 p.m. – M-62/Redfield, suspicious vehicle

11:18 p.m. – Starbrick, suspicious vehicle

 

Aug. 8

1:12 a.m. – South Shore, operating while intoxicated

9:03 a.m. – Lloyd, cardiac

9:57 a.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop

12:17 p.m. – U.S.-12/Gumwood, driving complaint

2:34 p.m. – Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop

3:11 p.m. – Sandy Beach, general complaint

5:35 p.m. – Claire, driving complaint

6:17 p.m. – Circle, follow up

8:57 p.m. – M-62, property check

9:45 p.m. – M-62/Elkhart, drive while license suspended

 

Aug. 9

7:19 a.m. – Island Park/Pearl, general assist

8:32 a.m. – Pearl, general complaint

3:42 p.m. – Sunrise, alarm residential

4:38 p.m. – Avenue/Sixth, suspicious situation

5:19 p.m. – U.S.-12/Gumwood, driving complaint

7:25 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service

7:31 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service

7:37 p.m. – Meadow, attempted paper service

7:38 p.m. – Redfield, malicious destruction of property

9:10 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop

9:43 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service

 

 

 

 

 

 

