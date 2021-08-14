August 14, 2021

KAUFMANN: Let’s look beyond the mask

By Chrissie Kaufmann

Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

In the black-and-white world of early television, a fearless horseman roamed the Wild West, guarding his identity behind a dark cloth. Each episode ended with some version of: “He helped us, and we don’t even know his name! Who was that masked man?” And the answer was always this generic moniker: “He’s the Lone Ranger!”

A similar modern fictional hero is the Mandalorian of the Star Wars universe. Sworn never to show his face to another living being, this bounty-hunter-turned-guardian perpetually wears a helmet with a full visor. The Mandalorian traverses galaxies on a singular mission, fighting evil along the way.

Whether in the deserts of the American West or the wastes of a distant planet, people who are in mortal danger do not seem to care that their savior is wearing a mask. We watch and cheer as their anonymous champion bravely beats down their nefarious oppressors, because “This is the Way.”

At the time of this writing, some county health departments in Michiana are recommending that their citizens wear face coverings indoors to combat the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Responsible for most recent cases and deaths, this aggressive mutation is highly contagious and can be transmitted by anyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Perhaps I am writing this article as a pep talk for myself, but I suspect that I am not the only one who feels some disappointment. After enjoying seeing everyone’s faces all summer, I feel sad that we might need to cover them up again.

What would the Lone Ranger say to me right now, if he were riding Silver through our town? I think it might be something like this: “Well, ma’am, remember that wearing a mask is a small personal sacrifice to save the life of your neighbor. There are lots of folks depending on us to do the right thing. If we all do our part, we can stop this virus in its tracks.”

The Mandalorian would be less tolerant. I can feel the weight of his obsidian gaze as he turns slowly toward me and commands, “Wear it. The kid can’t get vaccinated yet, so you need to wear it to protect The Child. At least you don’t have to cover your entire head.”

Masking is just one of the ways we can fight against this tenacious enemy. Hand washing, social distancing, staying home when we are sick and getting vaccinated also remain effective weapons. But covering our mouth and nose creates a powerful barrier to stop viral transmission at its source. Masking visibly demonstrates that we are serious about protecting the lives of others.

I am inspired by these words from “The Lone Ranger Creed” by Fran Striker, the character’s creator: “I believe that to have a friend,/ a man must be one… That men should live by/ the rule of what is best/ for the greatest number…”

If experts advise that we wear face coverings, then let’s look beyond considering them an annoyance or a discomfort, and instead view them as the tool that will enable us to keep gathering in person at our workplaces and schools. Let’s look beyond the mask and see the person whose life we can save. Let’s be brave like the heroes we admire, and mask up for a greater purpose.

Print Article

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves N. Paul Street Sidewalk Project

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

Berrien County

Changes coming to Berrien County Trial Court

Business

Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Berrien County Health Department recommends all residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Brandywine Education

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass Kickstart to Careers prepares to welcome new students to program

Cass County

Cass County Public Transit Authority names new executive director

Business

30th annual Rod and Roll car show returns Aug. 21

News

Niles District Library to approve fiscal year 2022 budget