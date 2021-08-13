LASATA: If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you

Michigan has a rich history in the shipping industry and is home to some of the most-navigated waters on earth. With over 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it is no wonder that Michigan claims more lighthouses than any other state.

Navigating the Great Lakes comes with an incredible set of challenges for those choosing to set sail. That is why, scattered along the shorelines, you’ll find over 100 lighthouses — many of which still thrive and serve their purpose to this day. From sailors to fishermen to everyday boaters, generations of Michiganders have relied on lighthouses to keep them safe on the water.

Because of varying terrains, no two Michigan lighthouses are the same. In Southwest Michigan, we are fortunate to be home to the St. Joseph North Pier inner and outer light stations, but wherever your location in the state, from the sandy bluffs of Lake Michigan to the rocky shorelines of Lake Superior, you’ll find a lighthouse perched on the shore helping vessels pass by safely.

Many of Michigan’s lighthouses are open for tours, while others are home to lodging or museums and can provide a day of both fun and education for you and your family. If you are looking for one last summer trip or starting to think about a fall color tour, I encourage you to schedule a stop at one of Michigan’s picturesque lighthouses. If you snap a photo of a lighthouse, I would love to see it! Please send it to my office at SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov .

For suggested routes and other resources, including an interactive map, visit www.wmta.org/lake-michigan-lighthouse-map-circle-tour/.