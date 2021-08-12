Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Buchanan recently announced their partnership in the creation of a dual role to serve the interests of the business community and lead in a shared vision for the city.

The chamber director/main street manager will be responsible for creating and managing programs and projects that meet the objectives of the chamber and the city of Buchanan Main Street Program. By joining forces and resources for this role, the chamber and the city are hopeful this new position will streamline the objectives and desires of both groups to encourage economic growth and development in Buchanan and provide greater support for the existing business community.

Under direction and oversite by both entities, this dual role will allow a greater level of collaboration to ensure forward progress in making Buchanan a top contender for those looking to start or relocate a business, officials said. In addition to developing and implementing marketing strategies, events, programs, and promotions, the ideal candidate for this position will effectively “tell the story” of Buchanan and encourage others to join in on the next level of revitalization and growth.

“It’s an exciting time in our town and we want to capitalize on the buzz about Buchanan by joining forces with the city to offer a competitive position that will attract top talent and keep us moving forward with the shared goals of nurturing our current businesses and attracting new ones,” said Chamber President Fran Terry. “The chamber and city have a great working relationship and we believe a common vision will serve the interests of both groups and our residents.”

Buchanan’s Community Development Director Richard Murphy agreed.

“Buchanan is at a tipping point. Investors that typically look at places like New Buffalo and Three Oaks are now looking at Buchanan,” he said. “Buchanan is a new economic frontier. Now is the perfect time for the city and the chamber to come together to create a new chapter of economic prosperity in Buchanan.”

The position is currently posted on the City’s website and candidates will be evaluated by a panel of representatives from both groups with a desire to fill the role as soon as possible.

Any questions regarding the position may be directed to City Manager Heather Grace at hgrace@cityofbuchanan.com.