Aug. 19 Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum speaker canceled

EDWARDSBURG — A previously scheduled speaker event has been canceled.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, Elizabeth Westfall Thompson will not be speaking at the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum on Thursday, Aug. 19.

“The museum board members regret that she will be unable to present the story of her life, but appreciate the concern that she has for her own health and all of those around her,” said Barbara Dempsey, of the museum.

Thompson was one of three speakers scheduled to speak at the museum as a part of its speaker series.

Darrin Schapp will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. He will focus on changing technology in the world of fishing, as well as how to use different lures for different fish.

Jeff Duck will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. He will speak on the similarities between fishing in Michigan and Alaska and share photos of his experiences.

Both events will take place at the museum, 26818 W Main St., Edwardsburg.