August 5, 2021

Notre Dame home opener exclusively on Peacock

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. —  Peacock Wednesday announced exclusive live coverage of Notre Dame Football’s 2021 home opener against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The NBC Sports and Notre Dame Football relationship began in 1991, and this marks the first time a Fighting Irish game is available to watch exclusively on a streaming service. Aside from the matchup against Toledo, all Notre Dame home games during the 2021 season will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space — our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” said Notre Dame vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

“We are delighted to stream Notre Dame Football on Peacock,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports. “Peacock exemplifies how we’re innovating as a company, and Notre Dame has consistently been a tremendous partner in making progressive choices for sports programming.”

Peacock joins Fighting Irish TV as a streaming destination for Notre Dame athletic content. In Spring 2021, Notre Dame Athletics launched Fighting Irish TV, a University-owned platform delivering video content on all athletic teams directly to fans through a connected television.

“Fighting Irish TV and Peacock shows the evolution of how media is consumed by our fans and television viewers, alike,” Swarbrick said. “We want to provide a great experience to not only our fans who travel around the world to cheer us on, but also to our supporters who are either cable subscribers or ‘cord-cutters,’ and these two streaming platforms do just that. I see no better example of this than Peacock’s success in delivering fans wall-to-wall content during the Tokyo Olympics.”

The Notre Dame on NBC season kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, when the Fighting Irish host Toledo Rockets, marking the first-ever meeting between the schools.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (game analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) will call Notre Dame on NBC games throughout the 2021 season. Notre Dame-Toledo marks Brees’s college football debut as a commentator.

