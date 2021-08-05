Lauren Beaudreau, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard receive sponsor exemptions for the 2021 Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos recently announced that Lauren J. Beaudreau and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard have received sponsor exemptions to play in the 2021 Four Winds Invitational.

Sponsor exemptions are used to give amateurs and up-and-coming players the opportunity to play in tournaments and compete against professionals. The Four Winds Invitational will take place from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at South Bend Country Club.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Symetra Tour — Road to the LPGA.

Beaudreau was born in 2001 and is from Lemont, Illinois. She graduated from Benet Academy and is currently a junior at Notre Dame. Lauren won the Illinois 2019 High School State Championship. As a freshman at Notre Dame, she was named to the 2020 WGCA All-American Scholar team. She also scored a record setting 10-under at the Westbrook Spring Invitational marking the best 54-hole score in program history (by stroke total and in relation to par).

Roussin-Bouchard was born in 2000 and is from Montélimar, France. She has been playing golf since she was three years old and is currently a junior at the University of South Carolina. Pauline won her first big tournament at the age of 15, the Coupe de France, and her first international competition at 16 in Spain. She became the World No. 1 Amateur in 2020, and plans to turn professional.