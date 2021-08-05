Cass County Fair hosts Law Enforcement Day

CASSOPOLIS – Local law enforcement agencies looked to grow their relationship with the people of Cass County at this year’s fair.

On Wednesday, four local agencies which included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Dowagiac City Police, Michigan State Police and Pokagon Tribal Police had exhibits.

“Events like this are great to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Tiffany Graves. “We have an awesome community that stands behind the police.”

Visitors of the fair could interact with members of law enforcement, ask questions and see how everyday equipment is used.

Each agency had a police vehicle present, with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department providing their S.W.A.T. van and marine patrol boat.

“We want the community to understand that we are here to help them and that we are their friends,” Graves said

The fair also provided free all-day entry to law enforcement officers.