Heroin, meth, firearms seized during search warrants in Niles, Buchanan

NILES — Two parolees were arrested in Niles and Buchanan Tuesday as the result of search warrants related to a narcotics investigation, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team West Office.

In Niles, detectives recovered approximately 1.5 grams of heroin, over a quarter of crystal meth, a nine-millimeter pistol, an AK-47 rifle, an additional magazine and ammunition. In Buchanan, detectives found evidence of previously conducted controlled purchases. Prior to executing the search warrants, detectives had already seized 4.2 grams of heroin and 18 grams of crystal meth from the same suspects.

A 37-year-old Niles man and a 43-year-old Buchanan man — both currently on parole — were arrested on parole detainers while the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office reviews new felony drug and weapons charges against both men. Their names have not been released.

SWET was assisted by the Buchanan Police Department, Niles Police Department, MSP Niles Post, MSP Major Case Unit, and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is a multijurisdictional task force that has been operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981. The Southwest Enforcement Team is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.