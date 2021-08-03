Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

St. JOSEPH – Runners, walkers and other supporters are invited to register for the 18th annual Run, Walk, and Rock for Lory’s Place, the grief healing and education center of Caring Circle. The event will take place in St. Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 11, and is presented by The McLoughlin Family Foundation. Discounted registration rates are available for early sign ups through Friday, Aug. 20.

Since the opening of Lory’s Place bereavement programs in 2004, the organization has supported more than 43,000 children and adults after the death of a significant person and offered 74 peer support groups in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. Donations and participation in the Run, Walk and Rock event make it possible for Lory’s Place to continue offering programs and services to all who are grieving, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“We were saddened to have to cancel this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to the opportunity to bring our community back together in a safe way in support of Lory’s Place this year,” said Stephanie Kohler, director, Lory’s Place. “We are so grateful for the generous donations and enthusiastic participation in this event year after year which helps ensure Lory’s Place can continue to provide grief healing and education for our friends and neighbors at no charge.”

Under the direction of event chairperson Christine Borah, the Lory’s Place 18th annual Run, Walk, and Rock will begin at 8:30 a.m. The timed 5K run/walk course will take runners and walkers through St. Joseph’s Edgewater area, along Ridgeway, and into Tiscornia Park. Chip timing will be used for fast and easy race results. All events will begin and end at Lory’s Place in St. Joseph. Comfortable rocking chairs will be available for spectators throughout the morning along the edge of the course. Individuals or groups may choose to sponsor a rocker with a suggested donation of $150.

For more information and to register, visit lorysplace.org/rwr or call (269) 983-2707