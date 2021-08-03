August 3, 2021

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

By Submitted

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

St. JOSEPH – Runners, walkers and other supporters are invited to register for the 18th annual Run, Walk, and Rock for Lory’s Place, the grief healing and education center of Caring Circle. The event will take place in St. Joseph on Saturday, Sept. 11, and is presented by The McLoughlin Family Foundation. Discounted registration rates are available for early sign ups through Friday, Aug. 20.

Since the opening of Lory’s Place bereavement programs in 2004, the organization has supported more than 43,000 children and adults after the death of a significant person and offered 74 peer support groups in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. Donations and participation in the Run, Walk and Rock event make it possible for Lory’s Place to continue offering programs and services to all who are grieving, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“We were saddened to have to cancel this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to the opportunity to bring our community back together in a safe way in support of Lory’s Place this year,” said Stephanie Kohler, director, Lory’s Place. “We are so grateful for the generous donations and enthusiastic participation in this event year after year which helps ensure Lory’s Place can continue to provide grief healing and education for our friends and neighbors at no charge.”

Under the direction of event chairperson Christine Borah, the Lory’s Place 18th annual Run, Walk, and Rock will begin at 8:30 a.m. The timed 5K run/walk course will take runners and walkers through St. Joseph’s Edgewater area, along Ridgeway, and into Tiscornia Park.  Chip timing will be used for fast and easy race results. All events will begin and end at Lory’s Place in St. Joseph. Comfortable rocking chairs will be available for spectators throughout the morning along the edge of the course. Individuals or groups may choose to sponsor a rocker with a suggested donation of $150.

For more information and to register, visit lorysplace.org/rwr or call (269) 983-2707

Print Article

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

Berrien County

BCF Arts Challenge seeking support for Berrien County arts venues

Berrien County

Community members encouraged to donate blood, save lives

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 28-Aug. 2

News

Niles Township reconsiders document scanning project, rescinds special meeting vote

Giving

Niles church to host Family Fun Fest Saturday

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Tharp wins Cass County Youth Dairy Show

Cass County

Dowagiac man gets jail time for assaulting brother-in-law

Cass County

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

Business

Event organizers, local dispensaries call inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival a success

Breaking News

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts takes silver in Olympics

News

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

Cass County

Cass County Fair grand marshals are longtime advocates of the fair

Cass County

Fair organizers excited for fair after 2020 cancellation

Cass County

Fair guests in for a treat with main grounds entertainment

Cass County

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair