August 3, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: July 28-Aug. 2

By Submitted

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

July 28

7:32 a.m. — Police Department, subpoena service

12:01 p.m. — Oak St/Jay, traffic stop

12:42 p.m. — 400 Block First, civil dispute

1:25 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic stop

2 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

2:07 p.m. — 200 Block Lester, assist other agency

3:15 p.m. — Trues Towing, abandoned vehicles

3:58 p.m. — 400 Block Keene, disorderly persons

5:03 p.m. — Twistee’s, found P\property

5:11 p.m. — Vincent J Jewelers, civil dispute

8:25 p.m. — 4200 E. High, general assist

8:10 p.m. — 400 Block Keene, disorderly persons/arrested

8:55 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, suspicious situation

9 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

10:30 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic crash

11:57 p.m. — Family Fare, suspicious person

 

July 29

3:17 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

3:27 a.m. — 100 Block North, suspicious situation

5:45 a.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, motor vehicle theft

10:13 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, motor vehicle theft

10:58 a.m. — Baymont Inn, disorderly persons

1:34 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop/warrant arrest

3:56 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious person

6:03 p.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil dispute

10:17 p.m. — 100 Block Mill, welfare check

10:58 p.m. — 200 Block Michigan, welfare check

 

July 30

12:34 a.m. — 100 Block Dewey, public peace

1:47 a.m. — 58000 Block Cherry Grove, suspicious vehicle

3:27 a.m. — Shell Mart, juvenile complaint

4:30 a.m. — 57000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

7:15 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil dispute

9:25 a.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop

10 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil assist

10:35 a.m. — 200 Block Oak, obstructing justice complaint

10:40 a.m. — Police Department, general assist

11:05 a.m. — Moose Lodge, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

1:15 p.m. — Jefferson/Beckwith, traffic stop

1:45 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, general assist

3:31 p.m. — 100 Block Park, private property crash

8:45 p.m. — W. Division/Michigan, traffic complaint

9:27 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute

9:44 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Sunnyside, traffic stop

 

July 31

7:15 a.m. — 600 Block N. Front, alarm

9:50 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, civil assist

10:40 a.m. —58000 Block Cherry Grove, private property crash

Noon — 400 Block E. Division, disorderly persons

1:23 p.m. — 100 Block Park, retail fraud

3:35 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, public peace

3:40 p.m. — Michigan/W. High, public peace

4:40 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, traffic complaint

4:50 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, missing person/located

6:50 p.m. — Mill/E. Division, traffic stop

7:13 p.m. — 100 Block Commercial, civil dispute

7:20 p.m. — Mcomber/E. Wayne, disorderly persons

7:28 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, civil dispute

8:20 p.m. — 100 Block Park, larceny/property recovered

8:29 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

8:30 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

 

Aug. 1

4:48 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, civil dispute

7:19 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front St                       MDOP

9:10 a.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, disorderly persons

12:10 p.m. — State/Spruce, traffic crash

12:50 p.m. — 200 Block First, assist fire department

2:11 p.m. — 100 Block Oak, disorderly persons

5:30 p.m. — 400 Block E. Railroad, burglary complaint

5:50 p.m. — Jay/W. Railroad, civil dispute

5:56 p.m. — Family Fare, disorderly persons

 

Aug. 2

12:30 a.m. — Hamilton Square Apartments, public peace

5 a.m. — Peck Motel, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

