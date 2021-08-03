August 4, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 906,538 cases, 19,947 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 14,110 COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,781 cases and 124 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 906,538 COVID-19 cases and 19,947 related deaths. As of Friday, 63.8 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.

