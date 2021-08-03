August 3, 2021

Community members encouraged to donate blood, save lives

By Submitted

Published 11:26 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

ST. JOSEPH – One local health care system is asking the public to donate blood and save lives.

Blood supplies across the state remain low, with some blood types in critical need. Spectrum Health Lakeland, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, is hosting a series of community blood drives in August at the following dates and times:

  • Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 — Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital, located at 400 Medical Park Dr.
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, located at 1234 Napier Ave.
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, located at 31 North St. Joseph Ave.

“In a medical emergency, often the most important element is the availability of blood,” said Joe Brown, director laboratory services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “There is no substitute for human blood, and we are relying on our friends and neighbors to roll up their sleeves and donate to help save lives.”

Individuals aged 17 and older who weigh at least 112 pounds and are in good health and not experiencing symptoms of cold or flu may donate blood. Donors who are 16 years old may donate but must have parent/guardian permission. Photo ID and face masks are required to donate.

“Versiti is the only provider of blood to the hospitals in our community meaning all blood donated remains local,” said Jessica Springer, lead of marketing and communications at Spectrum Health Lakeland. “:Blood donations can help trauma victims, surgery patients, premature babies, and people with anemia, among others.”

To ensure a shorter wait time, register ahead by calling (866) 642-5663 or visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and search for donation site by zip code.

