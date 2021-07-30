Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue University Fort Wayne has signed an articulation agreement with Southwestern Michigan College.

This agreement will allow students from SMC to transfer the credits they earned from their associate of applied science degree toward a bachelor of applied science degree at Purdue Fort Wayne. The bachelor of applied science degree can be completed entirely online.

“Our transfer students understand the importance of time and planning. With this articulation agreement, students know exactly what will transfer and can hit the ground running at Purdue University Fort Wayne,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Thirty-two credit hours must be completed at Purdue Fort Wayne, and SMC students can transfer up to 88 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degree. A total of 120 credit hours is required to graduate. Bachelor of applied science students have the option of five concentrations in business, information systems, information technology, supervision and leadership or an interdisciplinary track.

“We’re happy to offer this option for graduates to continue their education,” said Dr. Dave Fleming, SMC provost. “It’s another example of how students can chart their own course by starting here, taking advantage of our small class size and dedicated faculty, avoiding debt and then transferring to a university to finish their Bachelor’s degree.”

Students from Michigan qualify for a reduced tuition rate that is only 150 percent of the cost of Indiana in-state tuition. There is no application and, if eligible, students will automatically receive the reduced tuition rate.