PETS OF THE WEEK: Kit, Kat and Snickers, from Cass County Animal Control
Kit, Kat and Snickers are 11-week-old siblings who love to play, explore and cuddle. Kit and Kat are females, while Snickers is a male. They have not been neutered, so their adoption fee is $55 each for a Cass County resident or $60 each for an out of county resident. Visit the website CCACshelter.org for more photos of sweet kittens.
You Might Like
PET OF THE WEEK: Floof, from Save A Stray
Meet Floof, a young adult Lionhead rabbit. Volunteers said she is super sweet and gets along with other rabbit-friendly animals.... read more