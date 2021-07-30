July 30, 2021

PETS OF THE WEEK: Kit, Kat and Snickers, from Cass County Animal Control

By Submitted

Published 11:47 am Friday, July 30, 2021

Kit, Kat and Snickers are 11-week-old siblings who love to play, explore and cuddle. Kit and Kat are females, while Snickers is a male. They have not been neutered, so their adoption fee is $55 each for a Cass County resident or $60 each for an out of county resident. Visit the website CCACshelter.org for more photos of sweet kittens.

